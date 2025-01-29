Kabir Khan on attending Maha Kumbh: “These are the things of our origin…”

Filmmaker Kabir Khan has joined the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, calling it a profound spiritual experience that transcends religious boundaries.

Expressing his excitement, Khan emphasized the event’s deep-rooted cultural significance and the unity it fosters among people from all walks of life.

“I feel fortunate to be here. This grand gathering happens once in 12 years, and I will be taking a holy dip as well. It’s not about Hindus or Muslims—it’s about our origins, our civilization, and our shared identity as Indians. If you believe you are an Indian, you should feel connected to everything here,” he told ANI.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13 and runs until February 26, is the world’s largest spiritual congregation. Millions of devotees and visitors have been gathering at the Sangam—the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati—believing that a dip in its waters washes away sins and leads to liberation.

Authorities estimate over 450 million people will attend, making this edition one of the largest in history.

Kabir Khan isn’t the only celebrity drawn to the spiritual spectacle. Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently shared his own experience at the Triveni Sangam. Taking to Instagram, he posted a video of his holy dip, chanting mantras and visibly moved by the moment.

“Life feels complete after this dip at the Maha Kumbh! For the first time, I got to chant mantras at the sacred meeting point of Maa Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. Tears rolled down my eyes as I prayed. Coincidentally, this happened exactly a year after the Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya. Hail Sanatan Dharma!” he wrote.

Other well-known personalities have also made their way to Prayagraj for the event. Boxing legend Mary Kom, former cricketer Suresh Raina, and actress Bhagyashree have all taken part in the festivities, immersing themselves in the spiritual and cultural grandeur of the Maha Kumbh.