‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ trailer: Abhishek Bachchan finds hope in an unexpected friendship

Abhishek Bachchan is all ready to return to the screen in a new role that promises to strike an emotional chord with audiences. After the laughs and chaos of ‘Housefull 5’, he’s stepping into something more raw and heartfelt with ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’, directed by Madhumita.

This time, he plays Kaalidhar, a middle-aged man lost in his own fading memories, facing the pain of being sidelined by the very people he once called family.

The story follows Kaalidhar as he overhears a brutal conversation: his own siblings are plotting to abandon him at the bustling Maha Kumbh Mela. Instead of waiting for that betrayal to unfold, he makes his own choice, to vanish from their lives on his own terms.

But his path unexpectedly crosses with Ballu, an 8-year-old boy who has been navigating the unforgiving streets alone. Ballu is no ordinary child. He is sharp, street-smart, and fiercely independent. What begins as a chance meeting slowly unfolds into a deeply personal journey of friendship, healing, and rediscovery.

Abhishek, reflecting on the project, said working on ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ wasn’t just another acting gig. For him, it was something far more personal.

“As actors, we look for stories that move us before they move the audience, and this one did that for me,” he shared in a press note. “Kaalidhar is fragile, childlike, and achingly human. Through him, I got to explore sides of myself that I hadn’t touched in a while.”

He also spoke about the bond his character forms with Ballu, calling it a reminder of how life’s most powerful lessons can come from the most unexpected people. “It made me think about what truly defines life, not the years we live, but the moments where we really connect, when we’re brave, when we tell the truth. I’ve been looking for stories that have emotional honesty, and ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ is exactly that. I’m genuinely proud to be part of this film.”

Director Madhumita, known for crafting warm and reflective stories, said this project gave her the chance to explore abandonment, resilience, and the deep need for human connection. “Kaalidhar is someone many of us know, someone life has quietly pushed aside, yet they keep going with a quiet strength,” she explained.

For Madhumita, the heart of the film lies in the unexpected friendship between Kaalidhar and Ballu. “Ballu isn’t just a character; he becomes Kaalidhar’s mirror and his spark. Watching Abhishek and Daivik (who plays Ballu) together on screen was incredible. Their chemistry felt so pure and honest—it’s something that stays with you even after the film ends.”

She added that ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ is more than just a story, it’s a quiet reflection on what it means to truly be seen and accepted, no matter how broken you feel.