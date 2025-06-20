‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ X (Twitter) reviews: Fans praise emotional impact and powerful performances

Aamir Khan’s latest film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ has finally hit the big screen, and it’s already stirring up conversations across social media.

The film, which marks the much-awaited return of Genelia Deshmukh, is receiving praises for its heartfelt storytelling, powerful performances, and emotional depth.

The buzz started building as soon as the film released, with fans taking to X (formerly Twitter) to pour out their feelings.

One of the first to share her thoughts was actress Kajol, who posted, “Trust Aamir to always make us look at the world a little differently… and feel it a little deeper. Congratulations on ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’.”

It’s clear the film is leaving quite an impression. Many who’ve already watched it can’t stop recommending it.

One user passionately wrote, “Just watched ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’. What a lovely movie, full of emotions! Not a single dry eye in the theatre during the final scene. If you don’t watch this in cinemas, you can’t complain about Bollywood not making good movies.”

Another viewer echoed the same sentiment, urging people not to miss this one: “If you skip ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ in theatres, next time don’t complain that Bollywood doesn’t make good films.”

The film follows the story of a suspended basketball coach who is assigned community service and tasked with training a team of players with disabilities for a big tournament.

While it’s a remake of the Spanish film ‘Champions’ (2018), Aamir Khan’s version brings a uniquely Indian soul to the story, combined with his signature sensitivity and emotional punch. The movie is also considered a spiritual successor to Khan’s acclaimed 2007 film ‘Taare Zameen Par’.

Fans have been particularly moved by the performances. One person noted, “Aamir Khan starts off a bit like PK—felt amateurish in the beginning—but grows into the role beautifully. Got emotional at times. Thought-provoking and well-acted. Genelia’s comeback was solid.”

For many, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is more than just another movie, it’s an experience. A viewer tweeted, “

this movie is really a feel good movie and will definitely teach you how to live your life with smiles even if nothing goes your way !!! do watch “Sitaare Zameen Par” with your parents, you don’t wanna miss this movie for sure.”

Interestingly, the film’s impact has even reignited love for some of Aamir’s past projects. One fan wrote, “Just have a thought after Sitaare Zameen par which is too good already.Can you guys, please release Laal Singh Chaddha once again in theatres. It’s a too good movie.I have watched it multiple times and there are so so many people who loved it so just a thought (sic).”

The reviews continue pouring in, with most viewers calling the film heartwarming, emotional, and a must-watch. One person summed it up perfectly: “Please go watch the movie in theatres and experience being a human.”

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film underwent filming across India over four months and wrapped up in June 2024. With Aamir Khan not only starring but also producing, alongside Aparna Purohit, Ravi Bhagchandka, and B. Shrinivas Rao, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is shaping up to be another memorable addition to Khan’s legacy of meaningful cinema.