Juhi Chawla calls Maha Kumbh dip the most beautiful experience of her life

Juhi Chawla took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, describing it as a deeply spiritual and unforgettable moment.

Reflecting on her experience, Juhi expressed overwhelming gratitude, saying, “This morning has been the most beautiful morning of my life. I took a dip in the Sangam, and I didn’t want to leave. It was truly an amazing and divine experience.”

She also praised the Uttar Pradesh government and law enforcement for their meticulous planning and seamless arrangements, ensuring that millions of devotees can participate in the grand event safely.

Juhi Chawla joins a growing list of Bollywood celebrities making their way to Maha Kumbh 2025. Vivek Oberoi recently visited the festival with his family, taking part in the sacred ritual at Triveni Sangam.

Acknowledging the efforts behind the mega event, Oberoi stated, “We have come to express our gratitude to God and to appreciate the commendable work done by the administration. It fills my heart with pride that the world’s biggest spiritual gathering is being celebrated in such an extraordinary manner in our country.”

Another Bollywood star, Vicky Kaushal, also made an appearance at Maha Kumbh ahead of his upcoming film ‘Chhaava’. Sharing his emotions about being part of the gathering, he said, “I was eagerly waiting for this opportunity. It feels great to finally be here.”

The Maha Kumbh, considered the largest human congregation on Earth, continues to draw unprecedented crowds. Officials reported that in just 36 days, over 540 million devotees have taken a dip in the holy waters.

On February 17 alone, more than 13.5 million people participated in the religious festivities, marking a significant milestone in the 45-day-long spiritual event.