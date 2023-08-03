Jim Sarbh, currently in the spotlight due to his latest OTT show Made in Heaven season 2, possesses a rare ability to seamlessly transform into any character. Let’s delve into some of Jim Sarbh best performances. Which among these is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.

1. Padmaavat

Jim Sarbh’s portrayal of Malik Kafur, alongside Ranveer Singh’s charismatic Khilji, is not to be overlooked. His character’s depth and charm provide crucial insight into Khilji’s psyche. Sarbh’s Kafur is a masterful blend of servitude and manipulation, making each scene a captivating display of his talent.

2. Rocket Boys

Sarbh’s recent collaboration with Iskwak Singh in Rocket Boys is a testament to his exceptional acting prowess. His embodiment of Indian nuclear physicist Homi J. Bhabha showcases intensity and gravitas. Sarbh’s portrayal captures Bhabha’s intellectual prowess, with every word carrying an air of anticipation.

3. Made in Heaven

In Made in Heaven, Sarbh’s portrayal of wealthy businessman Adil is a compelling addition to the series. His convincing performance adds depth to the ensemble, highlighting the intricacies of his character.

4. Neerja

Sarbh’s breakthrough came with Neerja, where he depicted the ruthless terrorist behind the plane hijacking. His portrayal exuded malevolence, leaving an indelible impact as he portrayed a character devoid of remorse and capable of chilling acts.

5. Sanju

Even in a supporting role, Sarbh’s presence shines. Playing a drug peddler in Sanju, he adds nuance to a seemingly ordinary character. Sarbh elevates the role, infusing it with his distinct touch.

Jim Sarbh’s ability to infuse depth into diverse characters is a testament to his versatility and artistry, making him a standout in the realm of acting.