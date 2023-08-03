All about Jim Sarbh

Jim Sarbh, a name that’s been buzzing in the entertainment realm, is once again in the limelight as he gears up for his latest acting endeavor in the upcoming season 2 of Made in Heaven. Let’s delve into the world of Jim Sarbh and uncover his journey.

Hailing from India, Jim Sarbh has carved his niche in both the film and stage domains. His prowess has earned him a collection of awards, including the esteemed Filmfare OTT Award, a Screen Award, and an IIFA Award. Beyond the glitz and glamour, Sarbh has also taken the directorial reins and graced numerous theater productions in his homeland.

Who is Jim Sarbh?

The roots of this individual trace back to a retired physiotherapist mother and a former master mariner father, who also held the prestigious title of Regional Director of P&O Ports South and Middle East Asia. Jim’s early years saw his family’s move to Australia when he was merely three, before they returned to their Bombay roots when he turned eight.

Making a notable mark in the cinematic world, Sarbh burst onto the scene as the antagonist in the captivating biopic Neerja (2016), which garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success. His outstanding performance not only secured him a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor but also clinched a Screen Award.

Jim Sarbh movies

The momentum continued with his powerful portrayals in the period drama Padmaavat (2018) and the biopic Sanju (2018), both of which rank among India’s highest-grossing films. His talent also shines in films such as A Death in the Gunj (2017), Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), and Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway (2023). In the series Rocket Boys (2022), he took on the role of Dr. Homi Bhabha.

Sarbh’s cinematic journey continued to unfold with his appearances in two Bollywood releases in 2017: the intense thriller A Death in the Gunj and the heartwarming romance film Raabta. His artistic footprint expanded as his work reached film festivals across Europe.

His portrayal of Malik Kafur in Padmaavat garnered widespread attention and recognition. 2019 saw him in the Netflix film House Arrest, and the subsequent year showcased his talent in another Netflix production, Yeh Ballet.

The year 2020 marked his presence in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish, released on the ZEE5 platform in October.

Fast forward to 2022, and Sarbh continued to captivate audiences with his performances in various realms. He graced the silver screen in Gangubai Kathiawadi as Amin Faizi, lent his voice to the web series Eternally Confused and Eager for Love as the character Wiz, and portrayed the iconic figure Homi J. Bhabha in the web series Rocket Boys.

Jim Sarbh’s journey through the entertainment industry has been a captivating one, marked by versatility, depth, and a dedication that continues to shine through every role he undertakes.