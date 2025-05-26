Kuberaa teaser: Rashmika, Jim Sarbh join Dhanush-Nagarjuna in a high-stakes game

The wait is finally over! The much-anticipated teaser for ‘Kuberaa’ is here — and it’s dripping with power, secrets, and raw intensity.

Unveiled on Sunday with the title ‘Trance of Kuberaa’, the new teaser gives fans their first real look into the twisted, high-stakes world director Sekhar Kammula has crafted.

Fronted by powerhouse performers Dhanush and Nagarjuna, the teaser wastes no time pulling viewers into a narrative packed with ambition, deception, and moral chaos.

Dhanush steps into a fierce avatar, backed by a stellar lineup that includes Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil. Details of their roles are still under wraps.

There’s a dark, almost meditative tone to the teaser — fitting, given its title. As visuals of shadowy alleys, intense confrontations, and cryptic dialogue flash across the screen, viewers get to see a film that’s more psychological than action-heavy.

And just days before the teaser dropped, the makers released a striking poster to celebrate Dhanush’s 23rd year in cinema.

The poster shows him barefoot, walking solemnly along a beach in humble clothing, a far cry from the flashy crime bosses and corporate villains usually seen in films of this genre.

Directed by National Award-winner Sekhar Kammula, ‘Kuberaa’ marks a rare coming together of South India’s biggest talents. Originally codenamed ‘D51’ — a nod to Dhanush’s 51st film as lead — the project evolved into ‘DNS’ after Nagarjuna joined the cast, referencing Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Sekhar.

But now, with its final title ‘Kuberaa’ (a name associated with the god of wealth in Indian mythology), it promises a story that looks deep into the human psyche — what drives people to chase power, and what they’re willing to lose for it.

Shot in Hyderabad and Mumbai, the film also brings in top-tier talent behind the camera — music by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), cinematography by Niketh Bommireddy, editing by Karthika Srinivas, and production design by veteran Thota Tharani.

Backed by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations, ‘Kuberaa’ is being prepped for a grand pan-India release on June 20, 2025, across five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.