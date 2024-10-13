Jigra on OTT: When and where to watch Alia Bhatt’s action thriller

Alia Bhatt’s latest film ‘Jigra’ is soon going to release on an OTT platform. Yes, you heard that right. Now you can watch it from the comfort of your homes.

Netflix has announced that it has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights for the highly anticipated action thriller, ‘Jigra’. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film’s streaming debut will take place few weeks after its theatrical release, which occurred on October 11, 2024.

Not just that, this news of ‘Jigra’ release on OTT was officially revealed during the film’s opening credits, generating buzz among fans.

Advertisement

‘Jigra’, directed by Vasan Bala, features a gripping storyline centered around Satya, a young woman grappling with a tumultuous past. Alia Bhatt’s character Satya finds herself in a dire situation when her brother, Ankur (portrayed by Vedang Raina), has to go to a foreign jail.

Faced with limited options and driven by love, she resolves to become an unlikely hero, embarking on a perilous mission to break him out and ensure his safety.

The film not only showcases Alia Bhatt’s talent but also marks the Bollywood debut of South Indian actor and director Rahul Ravindran, adding an intriguing dimension to the cast. With principal photography taking place in vibrant locations across Mumbai and Singapore from October 2023 to February 2024, ‘Jigra’ promises a visually captivating experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

The collaboration between Vasan Bala and co-writer Debashish Irengbam brings a fresh narrative to the action thriller genre, promising viewers a gripping ride filled with tension and dramatic twists.

The impending Netflix release offers a chance for those who may have missed its theatrical run to experience the gripping story.