Janmashtami playlist: Top Bollywood songs to celebrate the festival

As India gears up to celebrate Janmashtami, a festival marking the birth of Lord Krishna, Bollywood music adds a vibrant touch to the festivities. This special occasion, known for its lively dances and cultural events, is beautifully complemented by hit songs from various films that celebrate the spirit of Krishna. Here are five standout tracks from our playlist that capture the essence of Janmashtami and will enhance your celebrations:

1. Radha Kaise Na Jale

From the film Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001), Radha Kaise Na Jale is a charming track that portrays the playful relationship between Radha and Krishna. Composed by the legendary AR Rahman and penned by Javed Akhtar, this song is known for its light-hearted banter and captivating choreography by the late Saroj Khan. Its a timeless addition to any Janmashtami playlist.

2. Maiyya Yashoda

Maiyya Yashoda from the 1999 film Hum Saath Saath Hain is a melodic tribute to Krishnas mother. This heartwarming song, featuring Salman Khan, brings to life the affectionate tales of Krishna through its soothing rhythm and joyful lyrics, making it a favorite for celebrating the festival.

Advertisement

3. Radhe Radhe

The 2019 hit Radhe Radhe from Dream Girl stands out with its upbeat tempo and festive vibe. Sung by Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha, this track takes listeners to Gokul, Krishnas birthplace, and perfectly captures the celebratory mood of Janmashtami.

4. Go Go Govinda

For those looking to add some high-energy fun to their Janmashtami celebrations, Go Go Govinda from OMG-Oh My God (2012) is a must-have. Featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhu Deva, this songs lively beats and catchy lyrics will make you want to dance and celebrate with gusto.

5. Wo Kisna Hai

The song Wo Kisna Hai from the 2005 film Kisna: The Warrior Poet is another gem for the occasion. Composed by Ismail Darbar and performed by Sukhwinder Singh, this melodious track is cherished for its pure, soulful rendition and remains a favorite among fans.

These Bollywood hits not only enrich the festive atmosphere but also help convey the joyous spirit of Janmashtami through music. Whether youre hosting a gathering or simply enjoying the day with family, these songs are sure to enhance your celebrations.