Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Ulajh’ fan preview screenings sell out in 30 mins

Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film “Ulajh” has sparked immense excitement among fans, evidenced by the lightning-fast sell-out of its special preview screenings across multiple cities. Following the release of its captivating trailer, the film’s team swiftly organized fan screenings in Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Delhi, all of which sold out within a remarkable 30 minutes of tickets going live on July 27th.

This marks a first for any Janhvi Kapoor movie, with fans eagerly anticipating the chance to see “Ulajh” ahead of its official theatrical release on August 2nd. Due to overwhelming demand, organizers have announced plans to add more screenings in three additional cities, details of which will be disclosed soon.

Expressing her excitement, Janhvi Kapoor shared, “I’m thrilled to announce special fan screenings across multiple cities for ‘Ulajh’. This is a first for me, and I’m overwhelmed by the incredible response. The enthusiasm has been phenomenal, and I hope these previews add to the anticipation for the film’s release.”

“Ulajh” features Janhvi Kapoor in a groundbreaking role as Suhana, the youngest Deputy High Commissioner navigating a challenging mission at the London embassy. Co-starring Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, the film challenges stereotypes and addresses themes like nepotism head-on. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures, “Ulajh” promises to deliver a compelling cinematic experience when it hits theaters on August 2nd, 2024.