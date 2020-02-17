Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena and Roohi Afza, which were earlier slated to release on March 13th and April 17th respectively, got new release dates on Monday.

Gunjan Saxena is now slated to release on April 24th, followed by Roohi Afza on June 5th, 2020.

Announcing the updates on social media, Karan Johar shared two pictures. He firstly shared a picture of himself with Dinoo and wrote, “Friendships in the fraternity are rare but when they exist …they are empowering! Dinoo and I have have made an exchange of dates! ANGREZI MEDIUM will come a week earlier on the GUNJAN SAXENA date 13th of March.2020 and GUNJAN SAXENA takes the ROOHI AFZA date 24th April 2020 (sic).”

Friendships in the fraternity are rare but when they exist …they are empowering! Dinoo and I have have made an exchange of dates! ANGREZI MEDIUM will come a week earlier on the GUNJAN SAXENA date 13th of March.2020 and GUNJAN SAXENA takes the ROOHI AFZA date 24th April 2020 pic.twitter.com/s9j6AkZkgn — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 17, 2020

Next, Johar shared a poster of Gunjan Saxena and wrote, “Gunjan Saxena – #TheKargilGirl is ready to take off on 24th April, 2020! (sic).”

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to share a glimpse from the film. In the picture, one can see Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma sitting on a bike and seem to be frightened as they saw something strange.

Alongside the picture, the actress wrote, “It’s going to be a hilariously-chilly ride! #RoohiAfzana will now take over the big screen on 5th June 2020 (sic).”

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is directed by Sharan Sharma and presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions whereas Roohi Afza is helmed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films.