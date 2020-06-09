Actress Janhvi Kapoor is all set to come up with a real-life based story on air force pilot Gunjan Saxena on OTT platform. Amidst the Coronavirus scare, the makers have decided to go the OTT way to release the biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Gunjan Saxena was the first Indian woman combat aviator to fly into a war zone during the Kargil War, twenty years ago.

Helmed by Sharan Sharma, the film stars Janhvi in the titular role and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza.

On Tuesday, the makers have shared a short video showcasing the journey of real-life Gunjan Saxena while Janhvi narrates an introduction to her character in the film.

Janhvi took to her Instagram handle and shared the teaser, Alongside, she wrote, “An inspiring true story of dreams! Gunjan Saxena – #TheKargilGirl, coming soon on Netflix. #GunjanSaxenaOnNetflix (sic).”

Besides, a new poster of the film was also shared by the makers of the film. In the poster Janhvi can be seen sitting inside the helicopter speaking on mic. In the closure shot, she can be seen sporting a helmet and uniform.

Gunjan Saxena is one of the many films that were originally scheduled for theatrical release but have opted for digital release, given the lockdown and closure of cinema halls amid the coronavirus pandemic.