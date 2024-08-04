Janhvi Kapoor’s barefoot marathon in ‘Ulajh’ climax impresses audiences

Janhvi Kapoor has captivated audiences with her latest role in the espionage thriller “Ulajh,” now showing in theaters. In this film produced by Junglee Pictures, Kapoor portrays Suhana Bhatia, a determined IFS officer tackling a high-stakes mission at the London embassy. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, “Ulajh” has garnered attention not only for its gripping storyline but also for Kapoor’s committed performance. During a pivotal climax scene shot in Bhopal, Janhvi undertook a grueling challenge: running barefoot for 1000 meters through the city’s bustling streets.

Despite facing the physical demands of multiple takes and the discomfort of running on uneven terrain barefoot, Janhvi remained focused, channeling the raw emotions of her character, Suhana.

Director Sudhanshu Saria recalled the intensity of the shoot, emphasizing how Kapoor’s immersion in her role elevated the scene. “We faced unexpected challenges, including a last-minute set mishap due to rain. Despite these setbacks, Janhvi was unwavering. Her portrayal of Suhana’s resilience and determination was palpable in every frame,” Saria remarked.

“Ulajh” marks a departure for Kapoor, known for her nuanced performances. Alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, Kapoor’s portrayal challenges stereotypes, showcasing her versatility and commitment to her character’s depth.

The film, which also features Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi, unfolds against the backdrop of diplomatic intrigue and personal courage. Written by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh, with dialogue by Atika Chauhan, “Ulajh” promises a gripping narrative that explores themes of duty, identity, and sacrifice.

As audiences flock to theaters to witness Kapoor’s transformative performance, “Ulajh” stands as a testament to her dedication and talent. Produced by Junglee Pictures, the film invites viewers into a world where patriotism meets personal conviction, offering a cinematic experience that resonates long after the credits roll.

For those eager to see Kapoor in action, “Ulajh” is now showing in cinemas nationwide. Don’t miss the chance to witness this compelling portrayal of courage and conviction on the big screen. Reserve your tickets today for an unforgettable cinematic journey with Janhvi Kapoor in “Ulajh.”