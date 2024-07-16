Janhvi Kapoor unveils trailer preview for ‘Ulajh’, fans can’t keep calm

Janhvi Kapoor has taken the internet by storm with a sneak peek into her upcoming thriller ‘Ulajh’, offering fans an exclusive preview of the trailer well ahead of its official release. The actress, known for her dynamic roles, has been generating buzz with her intense portrayal in the movie’s recently unveiled poster, produced by Junglee Pictures.

Earlier today, Janhvi teased her followers on Instagram with a cryptic message, leaving many speculating about what surprise awaited them. Now, the secret is out as she revealed a gripping poster, signaling the imminent arrival of the much-awaited ‘Ulajh’ trailer, slated for release today.

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, ‘Ulajh’ boasts a stellar cast including Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Meiyang Chang alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film, scripted by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria with dialogues penned by Atika Chauhan, promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience.

Fans have already shown immense excitement following the teaser, drawn to the promise of an exhilarating narrative. Joining the ensemble are Adil Hussain, Jitendra Joshi, and Rajendra Gupta, adding depth to the ensemble cast.

Scheduled to hit theaters on August 2nd, 2024, ‘Ulajh’ marks another milestone in Janhvi Kapoor’s career, showcasing her versatility as an actress in a genre she hasn’t explored before. With the trailer now on the horizon, expectations are high, fueled by the actress’s bold new avatar and the tantalizing glimpses of what promises to be a captivating thriller.

Stay tuned as Janhvi Kapoor gears up to unravel the mystery of ‘Ulajh’, promising audiences a cinematic ride that will keep them on the edge of their seats.