Karan Johar gushes over SRK’s kids, Aryan and Suhana

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan share a strong bond and have collaborated on multiple films. SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan, made her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Archies,’ which released on Netflix. Moving ahead, she is going to make her theatrical debut in SRK’s ‘King.’ Moreover, the star’s son, Aryan Khan, is going to make his directorial debut with the series ‘The Ba****ds of Bollywood.’ In a recent conversation, filmmaker Karan Johar was all praises for both Suhana and Aryan Khan.

During his appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Karan Johar said, “I still feel, very strongly, that when audiences watch Suhana Khan… I’ve seen her student films, I’ve seen the work that she has put into her craft. And when people see her with her father in The King… They’ll see her on a large scale, and they’ll feel that she is a tremendous talent. She’s going to do phenomenally well. I’m not just saying this because she’s like my daughter, I’m saying this because I believe that there is a massive, solid artist in Suhana Khan.”

Speaking of Aryan, he said, “I don’t know if I’m even supposed to say this, but I have huge belief in Aryan Khan’s directorial talent. I don’t want to say anything about his Netflix show, because he’ll get very angry, but all I’ll say is this: watch out. If there is a King, there will be a Prince. I can say this with confidence, because I’ve seen the show. He has an individualistic voice as a director. He’s not anything like you’d expect Shah Rukh Khan’s son to be. He’s his own person. He works quietly, he doesn’t carry the baggage of his father, he doesn’t carry the weight of his legacy. He works hard; he works 20 hours a day, he is a rare personality type.”

Moreover, the filmmaker lauded the upcoming director for his competitive nature. “Whether it was board games or sports or this massive series, he has to win. He likes to win. He takes losses personally, and he gets even more motivated by success,” Karan said, adding that he’s carried Aryan in his arms as a child. “In many ways, he’s the first-born to all of us.”

Karan Johar and SRK have collaborated on films like ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,’ ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,’ ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ and ‘My Name is Khan.’

