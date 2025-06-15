Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor share heartfelt father’s day tributes to Boney Kapoor

Father’s Day brought out some of the most heartfelt messages from Bollywood’s Kapoor siblings as they celebrated their dad, renowned filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and shared an adorable throwback photo on Instagram Stories.

Advertisement

In the picture, a young Janhvi can be seen sitting on her father’s lap. Along with the snapshot, Janhvi poured her heart out in a sweet note, calling Boney Kapoor her “best friend,” her “anchor,” and the “best man” she knows.

Advertisement

“Happy Father’s Day to the best man I know, the best heart, the best mind, the most loving, caring, funniest, coolest, and my best friend who does everything for everyone else and expects nothing in return. My anchor. I want to make you the happiest and proudest papa in the whole world and I promise I’ll give my best every day trying. Sorry for the days I trouble you. I love you, papa,” she wrote, tagging her father in the post.

The ‘Mili’ actress also confessed that making her father proud is a goal she’s chasing every single day with hard work and dedication.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor also didn’t miss the chance to appreciate his dad. The ‘2 States’ actor shared his Father’s Day message on Instagram, highlighting the one quality about Boney Kapoor that has always inspired him — his ability to stand by everyone around him, no matter what.

“Happy Father’s Day Dad. You have always been there for everyone and made their lives better, and that’s a quality I will always admire about you. Stay happy, stay healthy, stay the way you are! Love you,” Arjun wrote. He also tagged his siblings Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor in his story.

Janhvi, Khushi, and Anshula later reshared Arjun’s post on their Instagram stories, showing how the Kapoor siblings remain connected and supportive of one another, regardless of their blended family backgrounds.

For those who may not know, Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor’s children from his first marriage to Mona Shourie Kapoor, while Janhvi and Khushi are his daughters with his second wife, the late actress Sridevi.