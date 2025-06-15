Anushka Sharma celebrates father’s day with precious family moments

On Father’s Day, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma took a moment to celebrate two of the most important men in her life—her father and her husband, cricket icon Virat Kohli.

The actress poured her heart out in a touching Instagram post, combining sweet family moments with a personal note.

In her post, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her father, honouring him as the first man she ever loved. But what truly melted hearts was a special addition: a Father’s Day card from their daughter, Vamika, for Virat Kohli.

The card, in a child’s sweet, innocent handwriting, read, “He looks like my brother. He is funny. He tickles me. I play makeup with him. I love him so much and he loves me this much,” with an illustration of stretched-out arms to show just how much.

Anushka captioned her post, “To the first man I ever loved—and the first man our daughter did… Happy Father’s Day to all the beautiful fathers everywhere.”

The post instantly caught the attention of fans, many flooding the comments with love. One user wrote, “This is sooo cuteee,” while another said, “Her writing awwwww.”

Virat and Anushka’s journey together has been closely followed ever since their intimate wedding in Italy on December 11, 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Earlier this year, on February 15, 2024, they quietly expanded their family with the birth of their son, Akaay.

The couple had kept the second pregnancy completely private, away from media glare, making the announcement only after Akaay’s arrival.

Virat, known not just for his cricketing excellence but also for openly cherishing his family, recently celebrated a milestone of his own. After leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their historic first IPL title, he posted a heartfelt tribute to Anushka.

“I’ve seen it for 18 years and she’s seen it for 11. Suffered the same moments since 2014 and celebrated every close win and the madness of our supporters at the Chinnaswamy. We’re both equally relieved and since she’s a Bangalore girl too this is far more special for her. Together all the way through ❤️ @anushkasharma.”