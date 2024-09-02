Jaideep Ahlawat reflects on impact of Gangs of Wasseypur ahead of re-release

Anurag Kashyap’s groundbreaking film, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, is making a return to theaters on August 30. This re-release has stirred excitement, especially for Jaideep Ahlawat, who played the pivotal role of Shahid Khan in the film. Ahlawat recently shared his thoughts on this milestone and how the film shaped his career.

For Jaideep Ahlawat, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ was more than just a role; it was his “first knock” on the doors of Indian cinema. Reflecting on the film’s upcoming re-release, he expressed enthusiasm about seeing it on the big screen once again. He noted that many who have only experienced the film on smaller screens or not at all will now have the chance to watch it in theaters. Ahlawat admitted he’s looking forward to joining the audience, adding with a chuckle, “I don’t know how many will recognize me sitting in the crowd!”

Released in two parts in 2012, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ is renowned for its gritty portrayal of power struggles, politics, and vengeance within the coal mafia of Dhanbad. Ahlawat’s character, Shahid Khan, is the catalyst for the story’s events, setting off a dramatic saga that unfolds over 321 minutes. The film received widespread acclaim for its bold storytelling and complex characters, making a lasting impact on both critics and viewers.

Ahlawat sees this re-release as a perfect opportunity for the film to reach a new generation of moviegoers, particularly in an era dominated by streaming platforms. “I think it was ahead of its time,” he said. “In the past decade, audience preferences have evolved significantly, especially with the rise of OTT platforms. This re-release offers a chance for a fresh perspective on the film.”

The journey with ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ was also a formative experience for Ahlawat. He recalls feeling uncertain about his performance at the time, admitting, “I didn’t really know what I was doing in that film or how it would be received. It was only after its release that I realized the significance of what I had been part of.”

Ahlawat’s relationship with Anurag Kashyap, the film’s director, was crucial to his experience. He credits Kashyap with guiding him through the process, noting, “We were both new to this. Anurag had a clear vision, and I trusted him to shape my performance. Our bond was instrumental in the film’s success, and he continues to be a supportive presence in my career.”

On the topic of film re-releases, Ahlawat dismissed the notion that it’s a sign of a shortage of quality new releases. “Bollywood still produces a lot of great content,” he explained. “It’s not about the lack of new movies; it’s about the special experience of revisiting a classic after many years.”

As the re-release of ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ approaches, Ahlawat is reminded of how the film helped him evolve as an actor. He reflects, “It taught me that sometimes, less is more. You don’t need to overact every moment; just feel it, and it will come across.”

With anticipation building for the film’s return to theaters, it’s evident that ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ remains a cherished work for both its creators and its fans. As Jaideep Ahlawat gears up to experience the film in a new light, the re-release promises to rekindle the magic of this cinematic masterpiece for old and new audiences alike.