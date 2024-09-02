Sonu Sood shares Monday fitness boost with workout video

Actor Sonu Sood has once again sparked motivation for fitness enthusiasts with his latest social media post. In a new workout video shared on his Instagram, Sood delivers a burst of Monday inspiration as he showcases his impressive physique and intense gym routine.

The video opens with Sood in the middle of a vigorous workout, flaunting his sculpted abs as he engages in various exercises. His dedication is evident, and his energy is contagious—perfect for anyone looking to kickstart their week with a fitness boost.

In addition to his latest video, Sood’s social media presence consistently highlights his commitment to a healthy lifestyle. He regularly shares glimpses of his rigorous fitness regimen, which includes cycling, running, and a range of other exercises. According to Sood, he dedicates at least two hours each day to staying in shape, underscoring his disciplined approach to wellness.

Beyond his fitness endeavors, Sood is also making waves in the film industry. He is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut, “Fateh,” a cybercrime thriller set to hit theaters on January 10, 2025. The film features a strong cast, including Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez, and promises to deliver high-octane action comparable to major Hollywood productions.

Fans of Sonu Sood can expect not only motivational fitness content but also exciting cinematic experiences in the near future. With his unwavering dedication to both his physical fitness and his film career, Sood continues to inspire and entertain his followers across multiple platforms.