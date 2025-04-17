Jaideep Ahlawat offered Vibhishan’s role in Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’?

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat is currently gearing up for the release of his high-stakes heist thriller, ‘Jewel Thief’, with Saif Ali Khan. Amid the buzz, several reports have emerged that Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ offered him Vibhishan’s role in the Ranbir Kapoor-led film. However, India Today has reported that the word is baseless.

Recently, several outlets reported that the makers of the slated magnum opus, ‘Ramayana,’ reached out to Jaideep Ahlawat. They offered him the role of Ravana’s brother, Vibhishan. However, reportedly, the ‘Pataal Lok’ actor had to reject the offer due to scheduling conflicts. Subsequently, India Today reported that a source rebuffed the reports as baseless.

‘Ramayana’ boasts an ensemble cast with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi leading the charge as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. ‘KGF’ star Yash will essay Ravana’s role while Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman. Joining the team is Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The epic mythological film is going to release in two parts, with the first one hitting theatres in 2026. During his appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival, Ranbir opened up about wrapping up the shoot for the first ‘Ramayana’ film. Moreover, the actor also expressed his excitement over being a part of “India’s greatest story.”

The Namit Malhotra-backed grand-scale mythological film duology is one of the most highly anticipated releases. Fans are particularly excited to see top forces of the film industry unite for the project.

Meanwhile, Jaideep Ahlawat is currently busy with his upcoming OTT film, ‘Jewel Thief.’ Ahead of its release, the actor, who has always stunned with his impeccable acting prowess and range, surprised fans with his suave and electric moves in the track ‘Jaadu’ from the title. While all the cast members have heated the floor, what intrigued fans was Ahlawat taking the stage.

Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal have helmed the high-stakes heist drama. Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand have bankrolled the film under their banner, Marflix Pictures. Netflix’s synopsis for the film reads, “A crime lord hires a master thief to steal the world’s most elusive diamond—The African Red Sun. But what starts as a flawless plan spirals into chaos, unexpected alliances, and deadly twists.” The film promises to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats with its nail-biting, thrilling sequences. From alliances and action sequences to a daunting heist, ‘Jewel Thief’ promises to be a captivating watch.

‘Jewel Thief’ will release on Netflix on April 25.