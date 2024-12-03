Jackie Shroff remembers Dev Anand on his 13th death anniversary

On 13th death anniversary of Dev Anand, veteran actor Jackie Shroff took a moment to honor the legendary star. On Tuesday, Jackie shared a touching tribute on Instagram, celebrating the timeless charisma and legacy of one of Indian cinema’s most beloved icons.

Jackie posted a video montage capturing some of Dev Anand’s most memorable moments. The clip featured scenes from classics like ‘Johny Mera Naam’ and evergreen melodies such as ‘Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya’, ‘Aankhon Hi Aankhon Mein’, and ‘Khoya Khoya Chand’. Accompanying the montage, Jackie wrote, “Remembering Dev Saab 26 Sept 1923 – 3 Dec 2011,” a simple yet poignant homage to the evergreen star.

Dev Anand’s cinematic journey is nothing short of legendary. Regarded as one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema, his career spanned over six decades and more than 100 films. He made his debut in 1946 with ‘Hum Ek Hain’, a film promoting Hindu-Muslim unity. His big break came with the 1948 hit ‘Ziddi’, followed by the critically acclaimed ‘Baazi’ in 1951. The latter, a crime thriller, is credited with pioneering the “Bombay Noir” genre that became popular in Bollywood during the 1950s.

Dev Saab’s illustrious filmography includes iconic titles such as ‘Jaal’, ‘Taxi Driver’, ‘Kala Pani’, ‘C.I.D.’, ‘Hum Dono’, ‘Tere Ghar Ke Samne’, ‘Guide’, ‘Jewel Thief’, ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’, and ‘Banarasi Babu’. His final film, ‘Chargesheet’, released in 2011, shortly before his passing.

The star’s death on December 3, 2011, at the age of 88, marked the end of an era. Dev Anand succumbed to a cardiac arrest in his London hotel room, leaving behind an indelible legacy of cinematic brilliance and an aura of eternal optimism.

Jackie Shroff, meanwhile, continues to make his mark in Bollywood. He recently appeared in ‘Singham Again’, directed by Rohit Shetty, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff.