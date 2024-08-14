Independence day playlist: Patriotic songs to celebrate 2024

As India prepares to mark its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024, the celebration will be filled with pride and nostalgia, and music will be at the heart of it all. The right playlist can elevate the spirit of the day, bringing together people in a shared sense of patriotism. Here’s a curated playlist of iconic songs that will stir your national pride and enrich your Independence Day festivities.

1. Vande Mataram

No Independence Day playlist is complete without “Vande Mataram,” a song penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. This timeless anthem is more than a song; it’s a powerful reminder of India’s struggle for freedom and its rich heritage. The song has long been a symbol of national pride and unity.

2. Maa Tujhe Salaam

From A.R. Rahman’s celebrated “Vande Mataram” album, “Maa Tujhe Salaam” is a modern classic that resonates deeply with listeners. Its contemporary touch, combined with heartfelt lyrics, makes it a favorite during Independence Day celebrations, capturing the essence of love and respect for India.

Advertisement

3. Mere Desh Ki Dharti

“Mere Desh Ki Dharti,” a hit from the 1967 film “Upkaar,” is an enduring favorite that highlights the bond between the land and its people. Performed by Manoj Kumar, this song also reflects the iconic rallying cry of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan,” emphasizing the role of farmers and soldiers in nation-building.

4. Mera Rang De Basanti Chola

This song from the film featuring Ajay Devgn pays tribute to the revolutionary spirit of Bhagat Singh. “Mera Rang De Basanti Chola” has been celebrated for its passionate delivery and remains a stirring anthem of sacrifice and patriotism.

5. Ae Watan

“Ae Watan” from the movie “Raazi” is a powerful expression of love for the country. The song, with its stirring lyrics and dramatic music, enhances the sense of pride and dedication that defines Independence Day celebrations.

6. Chakde India

Salim-Sulaiman’s “Chakde India,” performed by Sukhwinder Singh, is an anthem of unity and triumph. This song, full of energy and enthusiasm, is a testament to India’s strength and pride, making it a key piece for Independence Day celebrations.

7. Teri Mitti

“Teri Mitti” is a soulful ode to the Indian soil, touching hearts with its poignant lyrics and moving rhythm. This song from the film “Kesari” is perfect for evoking a profound sense of pride and connection to the land.

8. Lehra Do

Finally, “Lehra Do” from the film “83” brings a touch of historical celebration to the playlist. The song commemorates India’s 1983 cricket World Cup victory, stirring a sense of achievement and national pride.

Adding these tracks to your playlist will not only enhance your Independence Day experience but also deepen your connection to the nation’s storied past and bright future. Whether revisiting these classics or discovering them anew, let the music inspire your patriotism and celebration.