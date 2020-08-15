India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today. However, this year is certainly unlike any ever since we got Independence in 1947. For the first time, people will not gather in crowds to raise the Tricolour together or sing the National Anthem in chorus.

At a time, when staying at home and avoiding large gatherings is the best way to celebrate this occasion, the only way Indians celebrate is through songs and dance, not to forget those TV channels that show patriotic movies.

There’s no denying that these songs from patriotic movies even had a very significant role in the struggle for freedom from the Britishers. Every official or private programme on Independence day, the strains you are likely to hear would be most probably “Aao Bachon tumhe dikhaye”, “Kar chale hum fida”, “Chorho kal ki baaten”, “Mere Desh ki dharti” or “Dil diya jaan bhi denge, Ae Watan tere liye”.

Many such Hindi film songs come with their own history. To celebrate the essence of patriotism, we have curated an exhaustive playlist of all-time favourite patriotic Bollywood songs.

