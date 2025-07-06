Imtiaz Ali celebrates mother’s 75th birthday in Pahalgam with family

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali took a break from the hustle of the film world to mark a personal milestone, his mother’s 75th birthday, with a family getaway in the scenic town of Pahalgam, Kashmir.

The ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Jab We Met’ director shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram, giving fans a peek into the close-knit affair.

Dressed in matching white T-shirts printed with his mother’s face, Imtiaz and his family gathered around for a cake-cutting ceremony filled with laughter and warmth.

The intimate celebration stood out in contrast to the recent headlines from Pahalgam, which has been under the spotlight due to a tragic terror attack that claimed over two dozen lives.

“Gratitude and love as mom turns 75! In Pahalgam, Kashmir :)” Imtiaz captioned the post, tagging family members and close friends.

On the work front, the celebrated director has just lifted the curtain on his next film, bringing together a dynamic cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari Wagh. The yet-untitled film is going to begin production in August this year, with a release planned for Baisakhi 2026.

Imtiaz described the film as both expansive and deeply personal. In a poetic statement, he quoted Urdu poet Momin: “Tum mere paas hote ho goya, Jab koi doosra nahin hota” (“You are with me, however, when there is no one else”), and added:

“Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone’s heart? This film is about a boy and a girl, and also about a country. It’s a large story with intimate emotions. As we dive into the currents of this story, we hope to surface next year with something that moves you deeply.”

Apart from preparing for this ambitious project, Imtiaz also came out in support of Diljit Dosanjh amid recent controversy surrounding the casting of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, which stars Pakistani actress Hania Amir. Critics had questioned the decision to cast a Pakistani actor in an Indian film during a sensitive time.

Standing by Diljit, Imtiaz clarified that actors often don’t have a say in casting decisions. “I don’t know all the details,” he said, “but I know this, casting someone isn’t the actor’s call. I also know Diljit has deep love for this country. Those who can see the truth will understand.”