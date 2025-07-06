Priyanka Chopra confesses she’d rather call mother-in-law Denise Jonas than do laundry

Priyanka Chopra on Denise Jonas: Global star Priyanka Chopra may be known for her trailblazing career across Bollywood and Hollywood, but there’s one everyday task that still stumps her: doing the laundry.

In a refreshingly candid chat with ‘PEOPLE’ magazine, the 42-year-old actor confessed, “Laundry is a hard chore for me. I find it tough. I’ll always try to get someone else to do it.”

Despite commanding global stages and film sets, she is far less confident when it comes to separating whites from colours.

Sharing a light-hearted anecdote, Priyanka Chopra recalled how her mother-in-law, Denise Miller-Jonas, once stepped in to help.

“My mother-in-law tried to teach me once, but that was just my way of getting her to do my laundry for me!” she laughed.

She further explained that while she’s fine with folding and ironing clothes, the actual process of doing laundry overwhelms her. “Too many buttons, too many choices, too many little things,” she said, mimicking the frustration many can relate to.

After publicly sharing the story, Priyanka said she now owes her mother-in-law a quick call. “I’m going to call her right now and tell her I said this. ‘Just want you to know!’” she chuckled.

Priyanka and musician-actor Nick Jonas tied the knot in a grand multi-day ceremony in 2018. Since then, she has regularly offered glimpses of their life together, including moments with their 3-year-old daughter, Malti Marie, and extended family.

Interestingly, in an earlier appearance on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’, Priyanka revealed that her mother-in-law had seen her win the Miss World crown back in 2000.

“My mother-in-law was like, ‘I remember watching you when you won,’” she shared, noting the full-circle moment that now ties her personal and professional life together.

On the work front, Priyanka continues to balance family life with a busy acting career. She stars in ‘Heads of State’ alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, now streaming on Prime Video. She also has an exciting lineup ahead, including ‘The Bluff’ with ‘The Boys’ star Karl Urban.