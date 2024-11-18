‘Tumhari Sulu’ turns 7: Vidya Balan’s iconic role of self-discovery

Seven years ago, ‘Tumhari Sulu’ hit the screens, leaving an indelible mark on audiences with its blend of comedy, drama, and a powerful message of empowerment. Starring Vidya Balan in a role that showcased her extraordinary versatility, the film continues to be a fan favorite.

In ‘Tumhari Sulu’, Vidya Balan played the spirited Sulochana Dubey, a middle-class housewife who unexpectedly becomes a late-night radio jockey. Her character, initially a homemaker, embarks on a journey of self-discovery, navigating the challenges of balancing her family life with newfound aspirations.

Through her portrayal, Vidya brought Sulochana to life, making her a deeply relatable character who taps into her desires and passions in a world where she is often underestimated.

Vidya’s impeccable performance earned widespread acclaim, showcasing her ability to seamlessly switch between comedy and drama. She captured the essence of a woman trying to break free from societal expectations while maintaining the warmth of a loving wife and mother.

The film’s humor, paired with its heartwarming moments and a catchy soundtrack, made it one of the standout films of Vidya’s career.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, ‘Tumhari Sulu’ also starred Manav Kaul and Neha Dhupia in pivotal roles, with Kaul playing Sulochana’s supportive but sometimes baffled husband and Dhupia as her ambitious boss. Released on November 17, 2017, the film struck a chord with audiences, earning both critical praise and a solid box office performance, grossing over ₹513 million against a ₹200 million budget.

At the 63rd Filmfare Awards, ‘Tumhari Sulu’ got nomination for several awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Manav Kaul, while Vidya took home her fourth Best Actress trophy. The film’s success also led to a Tamil remake, ‘Kaatrin Mozhi’, starring Jyothika in Vidya’s iconic role.

As ‘Tumhari Sulu’ celebrates its seventh anniversary, Vidya Balan’s legacy as a powerhouse actress continues to shine. Recently, she reprised her role as the iconic Manjulika in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.