IFFI 2024 to honor Raj Kapoor, ANR, Mohammed Rafi, Tapan Sinha

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to pay homage to four towering figures of Indian cinema as part of its centenary celebrations in 2024.

This year’s festival will honor the legacies of Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and Mohammed Rafi.

Scheduled to take place from November 20 to 28 in Goa, the 55th edition of IFFI will feature an array of events designed to celebrate these cinematic icons. According to reports from Variety, the festival organizers are preparing a comprehensive tribute program to commemorate the 100th birth anniversaries of these legends.

Among the highlights are screenings of restored versions of classic films that encapsulate the essence of each artist’s work. Audiences can look forward to watching Raj Kapoor’s timeless masterpiece “Awaara”. In addition, they can watch Tapan Sinha’s poignant “Harmonium,” and the beloved “Devadasu” starring ANR.

Additionally, fans will enjoy “Hum Dono,” which features the enchanting vocals of Mohammed Rafi. The restoration efforts have been led by the National Film Development Corporation and the National Film Archive of India. They have ensured that these films come out in their original glory.

To enhance the tribute, IFFI 2024 has dedicated specific days for celebrating each luminary. ANR’s tribute will take place on November 22. This will follow Raj Kapoor on November 24, Mohammed Rafi on November 26, and Tapan Sinha on November 27. Each day will feature themed activities and digital displays at the festival’s Entertainment Arena.

In a unique artistic gesture, a Sand Art illustration honoring these legends will be created by Padma Shri awardee Sudarshan Pattnaik at the Kala Academy in Goa.