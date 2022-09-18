Hrithik Roshan’s eclectic dance moves leave fans in awe at Alcoholia song launch

The first song of Vikram Vedha titled ‘Alcoholia’ was launched by Superstar Hrithik Roshan in the presence of a house full of fans amidst much fanfare on Saturday.

Hrithik’s electrifying dance moves leave fans in awe as he charged up their energy bars by matching steps with the power-packed dance number. The fans cheered, hooted and went crazy as they witnessed a dance flash mob of their idol Hrithik Roshan.

The love and cheer of the audience made the Bollywood dance king reminisce about his first ever fan encounter which dates back to the release days of Kaho Na…Pyaar Hai.

Vikram Vedha marks the milestone of the 25th film of the Superstar’s career and the actor turned nostalgic remembering his early health diagnosis of spinal stenosis and stammering speech. “Before the release of Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai my doctors had told me that I can’t do action and dance films because of my health conditions. I took it as a challenge and focused on my fitness goals. I learned how to do my work to the best of my abilities and I’m just happy to be here standing in front of you all today. It is nothing short of a miracle for me that in my 25th film, I am still doing action and dance and being able to say my dialogues.”

“Thank you my audience for the love and support. And thanks to the team of Vikram Vedha, I am blessed to be working with directors that I trust, Ganesh Hedge, Vishal- Sheikh,” added Hrithik.

Alcoholia is a fun chartbuster featuring Hrithik Roshan and Rohit Saraf. Sung by Vishal-Shekhar, Snigdhajit Bhowmik, and Ananya Chakraborty, the song is penned down by Manoj Muntashir. The hit duo Vishal- Shekhar gave the music.

Ganesh Hegde spoke about how he managed to create magic with the song with his choreography, he said, “One thing is very clear when you work with any other actor but when you work with Hrithik Roshan, you will definitely get an award. I have done one song ‘It’s magic’ and I had to create magic again.”

Directors Pushkar and Gayatri shared their views about the song saying, “It was around 2 or 3 months of rehearsals and getting the team together and practicing and a lot of effort has been put into getting this song. This is our first song in Hindi and it’s a dream. Hrithik Roshan dancing in our song, what can we ask for.”

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production and is slated to release on September 30.