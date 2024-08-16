Hrithik Roshan joins outcry for justice in Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder case

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has publicly condemned the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, voicing strong support for the victim’s family and calling for urgent reforms. The brutal crime, which occurred at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has shocked the nation and ignited widespread outrage.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Hrithik Roshan expressed his frustration and sorrow over Kolkata horror, emphasizing the need for a cultural shift towards a more equitable and safe society. He wrote, “We need to evolve into a society where everyone feels equally safe. While this may take decades, it starts with educating and empowering future generations.” Roshan added that immediate action is necessary, advocating for severe penalties to deter such heinous acts. “In the interim, justice demands a punishment so severe it deters future crimes. I stand with the victim’s family and the doctors who are protesting,” his post concluded.

Yes we need to evolve into a society where we ALL feel equally safe. But that is going to take decades. It’s going to hopefully happen with sensitizing and empowering our sons and daughters. The next generations will be better. We will get there. Eventually. But what in the… Advertisement — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 15, 2024

The incident has drawn strong reactions from other celebrities as well. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to lament the lack of progress since the infamous Nirbhaya case, noting, “12 years later; the same story; the same protest. But we are still waiting for change.”

Similarly, Alia Bhatt shared her shock and anger over the incident. On Instagram, Bhatt highlighted the ongoing threat to women’s safety, stating, “Another brutal rape. Another day of realization that women are not safe anywhere. It’s been over a decade since the Nirbhaya tragedy, but nothing has changed.”

The tragedy occurred on August 9, when the post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College. Allegations suggest she was raped and murdered, leading to intense grief and anger among medical professionals and the public.

In response, doctors across India have mobilized, staging protests in cities including Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. They are demanding justice for the victim and greater safety measures for medical professionals. Protesters carried signs reading “Justice needs to be served,” “No duty without security,” and “Justice delayed is justice denied,” underscoring their call for immediate and effective action.

The case has reignited debates about women’s safety and the effectiveness of legal and societal measures to prevent such violence.