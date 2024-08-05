Hrithik Roshan applauds cousin Pashmina’s Bollywood debut in ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’

Actor Hrithik Roshan has showered praise on his cousin Pashmina Roshan for her debut performance in the movie ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’. Taking to Instagram recently, Hrithik shared his delight with a heartfelt message alongside pictures of himself and Pashmina.

In his Instagram post, Hrithik expressed his admiration for cousin Pashmina’s dedication to her role, describing it as a joyous revelation. He highlighted her potential, likening it to the vastness of the sky, and encouraged her to continue nurturing her unique presence in the industry.

Pashmina Roshan’s entry into Bollywood with ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ has been notable, marking her emergence alongside co-stars Naila Grewal, Rohit Saraf, and Jibraan Khan. Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, the film, which released on June 21, serves as a sequel to the 2003 hit ‘Ishq Vishk’, known for launching Shahid Kapoor’s career.

While ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ didn’t set box office records on fire, it provided a solid platform for its newcomers to showcase their talent and connect with audiences.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in ‘Fighter’ alongside Deepika Padukone and others, is gearing up for ‘War 2’, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Known for his directorial successes like ‘Wake Up Sid’ and ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, Mukerji’s upcoming venture promises to be a blockbuster.

As Pashmina continues to navigate her budding career in Bollywood, her cousin Hrithik’s encouraging words serve as a testament to her potential and the support within their family. With her promising debut, Pashmina Roshan appears poised to carve out her own space in the competitive world of Indian cinema, drawing on her familial talent and dedication to the craft.