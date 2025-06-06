‘Housefull 5’ has two endings: Here’s how they’re different!

Bollywood’s madcap Housefull franchise is back, and this time it’s breaking its own rules. ‘Housefull 5’, which hit cinemas on June 6, isn’t just offering its signature brand of slapstick comedy and chaotic confusion, it’s also pulling off something never seen before in the series: two alternate endings.

Yes, you read that right. Depending on which version you watch, Version A or Version B, the identity of the killer in this comic murder mystery changes completely.

While the setup, characters, and runtime (a chunky 2 hours and 45 minutes) stay the same, the last 20 minutes deliver a different climax, and with it, a different punchline.

Set on a lavish cruise ship, ‘Housefull 5’ follows a hilarious murder mystery where a billionaire named J.D. (played by Ranjeet) meets an untimely end. His vast fortune is set to go to someone named “Jolly.”

The problem? There are ‘three’ Jollys, played by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan. And, they’re all equally suspicious.

Add to that their girlfriends, quirky family members, and a long list of zany side characters, and you’ve got a classic Housefull-style chaos fest.

But here’s where things get smart. In Version A, one of the Jollys is unmasked as the killer. In Version B, it’s someone else entirely. The joke is the same, but the punchline changes.

It’s like Bollywood’s own choose-your-own-ending, except the choice is made at the box office.

The cast stacked with big names like Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, and more carries the film with over-the-top flair.

Meanwhile, the female leads including Jacqueline Fernandez, Chitrangada Singh, and Sonam Bajwa add even more fun to the mix.

Director Tarun Mansukhani, who co-wrote the film, has played a risky card here. Comedy franchises rarely tamper with structure, but Housefull 5 leans into unpredictability. The film’s producers, Sajid and Warda Nadiadwala, along with Firuzi Khan, are calling this dual-ending concept a “double dhamaka” for fans.

Both Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh recently urged audiences to watch ‘both’ versions for the full experience.

“It’s like seeing the same chaos through a different lens,” said Akshay in a promotional video. Riteish added, “The fun is in the surprise, and in watching your friend’s version end completely differently!”