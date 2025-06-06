Aamir Khan says THIS about Genelia Deshmukh at ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ promo event

At a recent media event for the upcoming film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, Aamir Khan and director RS Prasanna couldn’t stop singing praises for Genelia Deshmukh, who plays a significant role in the emotional drama.

The actress, known for her bubbly charm in earlier roles, makes a meaningful comeback with this film. And, from the sound of it, her performance is already turning heads.

Speaking to the press, Genelia Deshmukh reflected on her journey back to Aamir Khan Productions. “’Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ will always be special to me. It gave me Aditi, a character audiences still remember. But this film, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, is very different. I’m in a different phase of life, and so is my acting. It’s lovely to be back, playing Sunita.”

Sunita, Genelia’s character, forms a crucial emotional anchor in the film. Aamir, who stars alongside her, was full of admiration.

“The camera absolutely loves her,” he said, smiling. “She lights up every frame she’s in. Genelia gave a flawless performance right from her very first film. And, she’s only grown stronger. Her work is always real, always moving. She’s the kind of actor you want to work with.”

The chemistry between Aamir’s character, Gulshan, and Genelia’s Sunita is said to be central to the story’s emotional arc. Aamir revealed that Gulshan is emotionally immature, a man who struggles with relationships, especially with his wife.

“The relationship between Gulshan and Sunita is at the heart of the film. It was a joy performing those scenes with Genelia. She brings something raw and honest to the screen, and that gave me a lot to work with as an actor.”

Director R.S. Prasanna, known for his sensitive storytelling, echoed the sentiments. “When you’re working with actors like Aamir and Genelia, you don’t need to do much. They’re both emotionally intelligent and incredibly authentic. As a director, that makes your job easier—and more fulfilling. Their dynamic in the film is beautiful to watch.”

This marks a significant return for Genelia, not just to the screen but to a more mature and layered space as an actor. Fans who remember her from romantic comedies will see a completely new side of her in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’.