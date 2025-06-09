Sonam Bajwa and Tiger Shroff celebrate ‘Housefull 5’ win on ‘Baaghi 4’ set

Actress Sonam Bajwa recently took to social media to share a heartfelt moment from the sets of her upcoming film, ‘Baaghi 4’, as she celebrated the success of ‘Housefull 5’.

This celebration marked a special milestone for Sonam, her first foray into Hindi cinema.

In a warm video posted online, Tiger Shroff, her co-star from ‘Baaghi 4’, congratulated Sonam Bajwa and the ‘Housefull 5’ team, praising the film’s massive response.

The clip captured a joyful atmosphere as Sonam cut a cake and offered the first bite to Tiger, while the popular track ‘Laal Pari’ played softly in the background.

Sonam expressed deep gratitude to everyone who supported her journey. She thanked Tiger Shroff, director A. Harsha, and the entire ‘Baaghi 4’ crew for organizing the celebration.

She also acknowledged the privilege of working alongside veteran actor Sanjay Dutt in both ‘Housefull 5’ and ‘Baaghi 4’, calling it a truly special experience.

“My heart is full and overwhelmed with gratitude,” Sonam wrote alongside the video. “Housefull 5 will always be special—my first step into Hindi films, and what a beautiful welcome it’s been. Thank you Sajid sir. Thank you @tigerjackieshroff, @nimmaaharsha sir, and the entire team of #Baaghi4 for this wonderful celebration! Truly grateful to have worked with @duttsanjay sir on both the films!”

‘Housefull 5’, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, and many more. The comedy-drama released on June 6 to enthusiastic audiences.

Looking ahead, ‘Baaghi 4’ promises to be an action-packed drama, directed by A. Harsha and scheduled for release on September 5, 2025.

This film marks Sonam Bajwa’s first on-screen collaboration with Tiger Shroff. It has generated significant buzz among fans eager to see their chemistry unfold on the big screen.