Amitabh Bachchan cheers on Abhishek’s madcap moves in ‘Housefull 5’ BTS clip

Amitabh Bachchan just proved, once again, that he’s not only Bollywood’s Big B but also one of the coolest dads around. The legendary actor took to Instagram to share his delight after watching some behind-the-scenes madness from Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming comedy ‘Housefull 5’, and his reaction is as charming as it gets.

In a hilarious BTS video from the song “Laal Pari,” the cast is seen having an absolute blast while filming the high-energy dance number. Amitabh posted the clip with a simple but infectious caption: “hahahaha … what a fun fun fun .. !!”

That’s Big B’s stamp of approval, folks.

The video features a riot of laughter and goofy dance moves from the film’s ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, ‘Housefull 5’ promises to be a full-blown comedy rollercoaster.

In one standout moment from the video, Abhishek busts a move while lying on the floor, only for Akshay and Riteish to mischievously pat him on the backside—pure slapstick chaos.

Meanwhile, Nargis Fakhri casually drops the line of the day: “Mangvado mujhe koi dal makhni, I’m hungry,” triggering more giggles and adding to the all-round vibe of desi fun.

Also in the clip, we see Jacqueline and Abhishek sharing lighthearted moments, while bloopers and goofy expressions from the rest of the cast keep the tone cheerful.

The track “Laal Pari” is as upbeat as the visuals, featuring vocals from Yo Yo Honey Singh, Simar Kaur, and Alfaaz.

For those who’ve followed Amitabh and Abhishek’s father-son journey over the years, this moment is heartwarming but not surprising. Big B is Abhishek’s loudest cheerleader, whether it’s a dramatic role or a laugh-out-loud comedy.

Earlier in March, Amitabh had applauded Abhishek’s comic timing in ‘Be Happy’, sharing a heartfelt note praising his versatility as an actor.

“T 5308 – Abhishek ek pitaa kaa garv, kitni aasaani se ek kirdaar se doosre kirdaar mein badal jaate ho. Badhai ho, badhai sneh,” the ‘Piku’ actor had written, expressing admiration for his son’s ability to switch between intense and comic roles with ease.

With ‘Housefull 5’ all set to hit theatres on June 6, the buzz is building.