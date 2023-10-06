Hina Khan, Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi Summoned in Mahadev Betting App Probe

Ranbir Kapoor recently found himself in the crosshairs of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Now, it appears that he’s not alone in this legal quagmire. Hina Khan, Kapil Sharma, and Huma Qureshi have also received summons from the ED, all linked to the ‘Mahadev betting app’ case.

The ‘Mahadev’ app has garnered infamy for its role in facilitating illicit bets on various online games, spanning poker, card games, badminton, tennis, football, and cricket. The alleged masterminds behind this operation, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, are situated in Dubai, where betting holds a legal status. However, India views it as a criminal act.

This celebrity drama has unfolded over the past few days. Ranbir Kapoor, known for his silver screen charisma, was the first to be interrogated. Following suit, Kapil Sharma and Huma Qureshi have been summoned by the ED in connection with this intriguing betting app saga. Their appointment with the ED is set for Friday.

What makes this narrative even more captivating is the involvement of around 17 Bollywood luminaries. The likes of Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Sonakshi Sinha were among those who graced Sourabh Chandrakar’s wedding festivities in February and celebrated the company’s success in September 2022. Chandrakar’s journey from being a humble juice vendor in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, in his early twenties to now commanding an empire worth over Rs. 50,000 crores is nothing short of astonishing.

Chandrakar’s success strategy revolved around enticing various societal segments, including students, youth, farmers, and those seeking quick financial gains. The intricate network of agents and sub-agents distributed sports betting IDs, known as ‘panels,’ with remarkable efficiency.

The plot thickens as Bollywood’s luminaries find themselves entangled in a web spun by Mahadev’s alleged masterminds. The ED’s summons to Ranbir Kapoor, Hina Khan, Kapil Sharma, and Huma Qureshi indicate that this high-stakes game is far from over. As they step into the spotlight, India watches with bated breath, eager to see how this star-studded saga unfolds in the legal arena.