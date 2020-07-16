Bigg Boss 13 fame, Himanshi Khurana, who always manages to make headlines, is again in the limelight. However, this time it’s a reason to worry. The actress has been unwell for the last two days and has undergone COVID-19 test.
Nidhi K, who is manager to Himanshi, shared the news on her Twitter handle and said that they are currently awaiting the report.
She wrote, “@realhimanshi is not feeling well from last 2 days. Tests for covid-19 are done.. Waiting for the reports.. Will share wid u all.. Stop messaging our family and friends by the tym.. Stay safe all… Thankyou(sic).”
@realhimanshi is not feeling well from last 2 days. Tests for covid-19 are done.. Waiting for the reports.. Will share wid u all.. Stop messaging our family and friends by the tym.. Stay safe all… Thankyou
— Nidhi K (@nidhe_k) July 15, 2020
Recently, Himanshi shot for a music video with her beau and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up, model Asim Riaz. The video, which is for an Arijit Singh song, is their third together after “Kalla Sohna Nai” and “Khyaal Rakhya Kar”.
Meanwhile, a behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot of the yet-to-be-released music video is surfacing on the internet. In the picture, Asim can be seen seated on a Harley Davidson bike, dressed in a navy blue checked shirt and beige cargo pants whereas Himanshi stood behind him, wearing a light pink salwar kameez.
View this post on Instagram
@asimriaz77.official 🤴 @iamhimanshikhurana 👸 #asimanshiforlife #asimanshidebut #asimriaz #asimanshii #asimriazfever #asimriazarmy #asimanshi❤️ #asimanshilove #asimhimanshi #asimhimanshi #asimanshi❤❤😘😘😘😘 #asimazhar #asimanshiforever #asim #asimriazsquad #asimriyaz #asimanshi #himanshikhurana😍 #himanshikhurana #himanshi #himanshikhuranaupdates #himanshikhurana4u #rashmidesai
The music video might be out in the next two weeks