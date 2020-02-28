Tiger Shroff is currently busy in the promotions of his highly-awaited film of the year, Baaghi 3, as the flick is all set to release on 6 March, 2020. Amidst all this, the actor has announced his new film with Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. The actor is all set to return to continue the franchise of Heropanti with the second part. Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut with the first part of the film, which had originally starred Kriti Sanon opposite him. Now, Shroff has announced the second part on social media with first look posters in which we can see him all dressed to kill.

Sharing the first look posters on his official Instagram handle, Tiger wrote, “This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor sajid sir. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby (sic).”

The makers have released two posters. In one of the posters, Tiger can be seen turning Bond-like in a black suit and red tie with a huge automatic weapon in his hand. In the second poster, one can see Tiger clad in a suit with guns blazing at him. However, the action star looked all set to take on anyone who wants him dead.

The tagline on the poster reads, ‘The World Wants Him Dead.’ And much like the first part, we can expect some cool action and slick dialogues from Tiger in the sequel too.

The second part will hit the screens on July 16, 2021.

Though other details about the film are kept under wraps, it has been revealed that Ahmed Khan will be directing the film and Sajid Nadiadwala will be producing it. Heropanti 2 marks the return of Tiger to yet another franchise after Baaghi and fans are wondering if Kriti will also return to the film.

Meanwhile, Tiger is also gearing up for the release of his film with Shraddha Kapoor, Baaghi 3. It is also directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.