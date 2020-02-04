Anil Kapoor, who is currently gearing for his next flick Malang is currently busy in the promotional tour. The actor will portray the role of Anjaney Agashe, a police officer with grey shades. He will be seen sporting temporary tattoos a skull on each arm in the film.

Although his on-screen presence and acting chops are enough to make his character look convincing, tattoos were added to his look as part of the narrative.

“I met a local tattoo artiste in London, who asked me a lot of questions about my past and present, which intrigued me. I didn’t know that tattoo artists dig so deep to know you as a person, before deciding the design. Eventually, it didn’t work out with her, and we got someone from India. Finalising the design for my character wasn’t an overnight decision; it went through a lot of thinking. The tattoos are crucial to the character as they take him to his past, gives him energy — positive and negative-and a reason to live,” shares Kapoor.

Interestingly, the actor does not have any permanent tattoo but his character Anjaney Agashe from Malang will give you the real spin-off how he has nailed it.

Helmed by Mohit Suri, Malang is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on 7th February 2020.