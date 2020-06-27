Multiplexes and single-screen cinemas are only the platform on which films are screened. With the ongoing lockdown in place in order to curb the spread of COVID-19, the business has been hit. With unlock 1.0 now in execution, multiplexes and single-screen cinemas are eager to reopen, much like other businesses.

In a new video, Industry’s top film trade analyst Komal Nahta explains the future prospects of the entertainment industry. Other than the concern of multiplexes and single screens, Nahta also talks about the time by when the audiences would be able to walk their path into a theatre and have their share of entertainment.

The question in view- Even if cinemas are granted permission to reopen soon, what will they play to attract the public? Yes, multiplexes may take care of social distancing norms, sanitise their properties after every show, maintain the highest level of hygiene but what will they show to the people who come to the cinemas? On a parallel, Producers are actively releasing their films on the OTT platform with the digital consumption being on a high.

Overall, the entertainment industry’s business landscape has changed and that’s what film trade analyst Komal Nahta explains with a new video on his YouTube channel.

In a recent poll conducted on his Twitter handle, asking the users their opinion on when would they start visiting the theatres, a total of 6400 people voted and results – 14% people said in 1 week of opening, 4 per cent chose 1 fortnight of opening and 17 per cent said 1 month of opening while the rest 66 per cent chose ‘none of the above’.