After mourning the death of his two co-stars, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on social media, Amitabh Bachchan took to his official Twitter handle to say that the grief of losing Irrfan is much more intense than that of Rishi Kapoor. While Irrfan left for his heavenly abode on April 29, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30. Irrfan was 53 years old whereas veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was 67.

Amitabh Bachchan, on Saturday took to his official Twitter handle to share a series of pictures of himself along with his late co-stars and wrote, “The death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger .. the grief of the latter more intense than that of the former .. why ..? Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter .. the unrealised possibilities (sic).”

The megastar had worked with Rishi Kapoor in numerous films, including Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie and, most recently, 102 Not Out. However, with Irrfan, he had worked in only one film – Shoojit Sircar’s Piku, which also starred Deepika Padukone.

Rishi Kapoor died after a two-year long battle with leukemia in Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital on April 30 whereas Irrfan Khan died of complications due to colon infection in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 29.