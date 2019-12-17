Actress Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey are coming together for a murder-mystery Haseen Dillruba. Helmed by Hasee Toh Phasee maker Vinil Mathew, the film is scheduled to release in September 2020.

On Tuesday, Vikrant took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of his upcoming film with Taapsee. He shared the first look poster of the film, featuring a lady donning yellow saree and standing on a pool of blood. Alongside the poster, he wrote, “शिकारी ख़ुद यहाँ, शिकार हो गया। PRESENTING #HaseenDillruba with the very talented @taapsee (sic).”

On the other hand, Taapsee also took to her official Twitter handle to share the first look poster. Alongside the poster, she wrote, “#हसीनदिलरुबा मिले तो दिल जवाँ निसार हो गया शिकारी ख़ुद यहाँ, शिकार हो गया“I maybe bad but I’m perfectly good at it” Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba . Can’t wait for you guys to meet HER in theatres on 18th September 2020 (sic).”

Manmarziyaan and Judgementall Hai Kya writer Kanika Dhillon has penned the script for Haseen Dillruba. The plot details have been kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, film critic and trade analyst also took to his official Twitter handle to share the first look poster. Alongside, he wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL… #TaapseePannu and #VikrantMassey in #HaseenDillruba… An edge of the seat murder mystery… Directed by Vinil Mathew… Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma… Eros International presentation… 18 Sept 2020 release… First look poster and glimpse (sic).”

Produced by Colour Yellow Productions and presented by Eros International and Aanand L Rai, Haseen Dillruba releases on September 18, 2020.