Baaghi 3 actress Shraddha Kapoor is in party mode as she is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Tuesday. Like every year, the actress has been swamped by birthday wishes on social media. From B-town celebs to fans, everyone is showering love on the actress.

Shraddha began her career in 2010 with Teen Patti and in a career span of 10 years delivered some power-packed performances in films like Haider, Ek Villain, Stree, and Haseena Parkar.

Next, she will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in the upcoming action thriller, Baaghi 3. Releasing on March 6, Ahmed Khan’s directorial is the third film in the Baaghi franchise.

And, to celebrate the day, we have rounded up a couple of unseen pictures of the Saaho actress.

