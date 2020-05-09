Actor Tiger Shroff, who is currently in home quarantine, keeps on updating his fans with his daily activities. Recently, the actor has shared a video from his dance rehearsal for the song “Dus Bahane 2.0”, from Baaghi 3.

In the video, Tiger can be seen practicing along with choreographer Prince Gupta and Vikram Swain. Together, the three can be seen grooving to the beats of the hit song.

In another video, Tiger, on Saturday, shared a video of him playing football. The caption reads, “This is what my quarantine looks like (sic).”

View this post on Instagram This is what my quarantine looks like…#mevsme #isolation A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on May 8, 2020 at 11:17pm PDT

Baaghi 3 was released on March 6th. However, it couldn’t maximise its potential at the box office, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Days after the film’s release, cinema halls along with gyms, clubs, malls among other public places were shut down. Despite these drawbacks, at the end of the first week, the film had managed to make Rs 90.67 in the domestic market, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Through the lockdown, Tiger has been engaging with his fans and posting snippets from the film. Most of them are the action sequences from the film.