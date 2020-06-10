Deepika Padukone’s father, Prakash Padukone is celebrating his 65th birthday on Wednesday. For every daughter, her dad is her first superhero in life and speaking of this, Deepika too considers her father as her ‘greatest off-screen hero’. As the former legendary Badminton champion turned a year older, Deepika, who shares a beautiful bond with her father penned a heartwarming birthday wish for him.

Deepika took to her official Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of her along with her father. The actress who is extremely close to her father, on numerous occasions, has mentioned that he is her hero in real life. Hence, on his special day, Deepika chose to wish him and thank him for his support and love.

Deepika shared an endearing childhood photo with her dad. Alongside, she wrote, “To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had!Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being!Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa ! We love you! #pappa #padukone (sic).”

Deepika has always been extremely close to her father and often has revealed that he has had a great influence on her life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Shakun Batra’s untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is slated to release on February 12, 2021.