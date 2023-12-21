Happy birthday Govinda! Watch his top five iconic movies

Today, Bollywood’s beloved and versatile actor, Govinda, turns 60, marking a milestone in his illustrious career. With a career spanning over three decades, Govinda has not only entertained audiences with his impeccable comic timing but has also showcased his acting prowess in a variety of roles. On his birthday, let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit top five iconic movies of Govinda that have left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans.

1. “Shola Aur Shabnam” (1992):

Directed by David Dhawan, this romantic action-comedy was a game-changer for Govinda. His stellar performance, coupled with his chemistry with leading lady Divya Bharti, made “Shola Aur Shabnam” a massive hit. The film’s catchy music and Govinda’s effortless dance moves added to its success.

2. “Coolie No. 1” (1995):

Teaming up once again with David Dhawan, Govinda delivered another blockbuster with “Coolie No. 1.” The film, known for its slapstick comedy and Govinda’s impeccable comic timing, became one of the highest-grossing films of 1995. The infectious energy brought by Govinda and co-star Karisma Kapoor made it a favorite among audiences.

3. “Hero No. 1” (1997):

In yet another collaboration with David Dhawan, Govinda starred in the family comedy “Hero No. 1.” His double role and the film’s rib-tickling sequences made it a must-watch for fans of Bollywood comedies. The film’s success cemented Govinda’s status as the undisputed ‘Hero No. 1’ of the industry.

4. “Haseena Maan Jaayegi” (1999):

This comedy-drama, directed by David Dhawan, showcased Govinda’s versatility as an actor. Paired alongside Sanjay Dutt, the film was a laughter riot with Govinda’s impeccable comic timing stealing the show. “Haseena Maan Jaayegi” remains a fan favorite for its entertaining storyline and memorable performances.

5. “Partner” (2007):

In this romantic comedy, Govinda shared the screen with Salman Khan, and their camaraderie was a major highlight. Directed by David Dhawan, “Partner” showcased Govinda’s ability to adapt to contemporary cinema while maintaining his signature style. The film’s success reaffirmed Govinda’s enduring popularity among audiences.

As Govinda celebrates his 60th birthday, fans and the film fraternity alike are reminiscing about the joy and laughter he has brought to the silver screen. Here’s to the evergreen entertainer, wishing him continued success and many more years of entertaining us with his unique charm and talent!

