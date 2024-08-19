Hanumankind to make acting debut in ‘Rifle Club’ as Anurag Kashyap’s son

Sooraj Cherukat, known professionally as Hanumankind, has become a global music sensation after taking the music scene by storm with his chart-topping hit, “Big Dawgs.” Since the release of the track, social media has been abuzz with praise for the rapper, who has also made a significant impact in the West with his music. As he revels in the success of his music, Hanumankind is ready to make his acting debut in Aashiq Abu’s film ‘Rifle Club’. The filmmakers have unveiled his role with a tantalizing poster, revealing that Hanumankind will play the son of Anurag Kashyap in the Malayalam film.

On Sunday, the filmmakers took to Instagram to share the character poster of the film featuring Hanumankind. The striking red and yellow poster, emphasizing contrasting colors, shows Hanumankind wielding a gun and sporting a menacing expression while wearing stylish shades. Alongside the post, filmmaker Aashiq Abu wrote, “Introducing @hanumankind as Bheera.” Additionally, actor-director Anurag Kashyap, who will be making his Malayalam debut with the film, also shared the poster, adding, “Introducing @hanumankind as Bheera, my volatile son. #RifleClubMovie hitting theatres soon!”

Since the surprise announcement, fans have been eagerly anticipating the film’s release, flooding the comments section with their excitement and surprise. One fan commented, “Crossover we didn’t know we needed!” while another quoted Hanumankind’s track “Big Dawgs” with, “WAIT A MINUTE!” Another user remarked, “Omg! The timing of this happening is impeccable.”

Hanumankind’s hit track “Big Dawgs,” released on July 10, was filmed at the Well of Death (located in the coastal district of Ponnani, also known as the Mecca of Kerala) and currently boasts over 59 million views on YouTube, holding the No. 4 spot on the list of global top music videos. Written and composed by Hanumankind, the track has garnered widespread acclaim for its politically charged lyrics addressing themes of identity.

The film ‘Rifle Club’, directed by Aashiq Abu and co-produced by Vincent Chackochan Vadakkan and Vishal Vincent Tony, features an ensemble cast. It stars Darshana Rajendran, Dileesh Pothan, Vishnu Agasthya, Unnimaya Prasad, Vijayaraghavan, Vani Viswanath, Vincy Aloshious, Ramzan Muhammed, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Vineeth Kumar, alongside Anurag Kashyap and Hanumankind. The screenplay has been written by Syam Pushkaran, Dileesh Karunakaran, Sharfu, and Suhas. As fans eagerly await the release, the official release date for the movie is yet to be out.