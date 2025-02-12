Hairstylist reveals the transformation behind Ranveer Singh’s ‘Padmaavat’ look

Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of the notorious Sultan Alauddin Khilji in ‘Padmaavat’ remains one of his most memorable performances. Known for its intensity and fierce presence, the character’s physical transformation played a crucial role in conveying Khilji’s menacing nature.

Behind this striking look was the meticulous work of hair artist Darshan, whose creativity and attention to detail helped bring the ruthless ruler to life on screen.

In a conversation with IANS, Darshan shared the secrets behind crafting the iconic Khilji look for Ranveer Singh in ‘Padmaavat’. For him, the journey started with understanding the essence of the character.

“When I first heard about Khilji, I understood he was a Mughal king, a force of destruction, ruthless and power-hungry. His appearance had to reflect that. The beard became our first focus,” Darshan explained.

To achieve the perfect beard, the team grew it out over several months, taking about three months of careful grooming. “It wasn’t just about growing a beard; it was about creating a look that matched the character’s persona,” he said.

Darshan recalled how the idea of long, flowing hair came into play. “In ‘Bajirao Mastani’, Ranveer had a completely different look, bald even. But for Khilji, we wanted something striking—long hair, fierce and wild, almost like a lion’s mane. This was a man of power, and his hair had to reflect his ferocity,” he said.

To achieve this, Darshan collaborated with prosthetic artist Preeti Sheel, and together, they used hair extensions to give Singh the desired long hair.

The first look test proved to be pivotal. Darshan revealed, “The entire team was in sync, and we managed to create the Khilji look in that one test. We kept the beard trimmed in a way that it protruded sharply, capturing Khilji’s menacing nature, while experimenting with various long hairstyles. We tested four or five different styles, ultimately finding the perfect one.”

What truly stood out during the transformation, Darshan shared, was the influence of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s vision. Bhansali is known for his attention to detail and his ability to guide his team to push boundaries in terms of creativity.

“Sanjay sir was crucial in driving the variations of Khilji’s look. He constantly challenged us to think outside the box, and we explored different possibilities for how this powerful king should appear,” Darshan explained.

One notable moment during the shoot involved experimenting with Khilji’s hairstyle. At one point, the team created a half-bun look with two chotis (braids), giving the character an added sense of unpredictability.

“This last-minute change was something we created on the spot. It was spontaneous, but it worked well with the character,” Darshan said. Bhansali’s willingness to let the team explore different ideas led to a variety of looks that kept evolving throughout the film’s production.