Sunny Singh has been delivering impactful characters on-screen that have always resonated with the audiences. The actor, with every film, gets something new on-screen and is widely lauded for that.

Recently, Sunny Singh opened up on his time in Bollywood and says, “This is good luck and hard work nothing else. Nobody knows what movie is going to come in the next two months. Previously I would just think that, whatever I get (Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji), I have to do it.”

Talking about bringing a change in the course as an actor, Sunny added, “After the film, the journey changed. In Aakashvani, I did a negative role so I could feel that yeah I am loving it and I am just going to go mad and keep doing movies. At that time you feel so powered about you, you feel that yes, I have to make it.”

On how the actor was happy to get appreciation from all across, Sunny expresses, “When I saw the reviews of Aakashvani, I was happy in fact I was very happy. Many people came to me and talked to me about it. They said I’m doing fine and good. They loved my acting. I think that it’s only that when you don’t think about it and be natural.”

Sunny Singh has, with every project, ensured to try something new. Recently, even Salman Khan had all praises for the actor for giving a brilliant performance in the film Ujda Chaman.

Sunny Singh was last seen in the mom-com Jai Mummy Di in which once again his performance was appreciated by all. His recent Holi song “Holi Me Rangeele” got everyone dancing to the tunes.