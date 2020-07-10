Uttar Pradesh’s most wanted gangster and the main accused in the killing of eight policemen last Friday, Vikas Dubey was shot dead on Friday morning as he was being brought to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain.

Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the news of Kanpur-based gangster Vikas Dubey getting killed on Friday morning in an alleged shootout with STF officials.

Taking it to her Twitter handle, actress Taapsee Pannu wrote, “Wow! We did not expect this at all!! And then they say our Bollywood stories are far from reality (sic).”

Wow! We did not expect this at all !!!! 😳

And then they say our bollywood stories are far from reality 😏 https://t.co/h9lsNwA7Ao — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 10, 2020

Another actress Richa Chadha shared, “Doubt anyone will say that films are farfetched. Isn’t this FILMY? (sic).”

Doubt anyone will say that films are farfetched. Isn’t this FILMY? https://t.co/SjGEjB0E2Y — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 10, 2020

“These stories need a new script,” reacted filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

These stories need a new script. https://t.co/iKtgrBpySE — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 10, 2020

“The extremely coincidental encounter of #VikasDubey proves that even the police and administration don’t have any faith in the judiciary. Because the judiciary is so slow that we have devised a system of ‘personal justice’. Dacoits, Naxals, gangsters and even police believe in it,” expressed filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri.

The extremely coincidental encounter of #VikasDubey proves that even the police & administration don’t have any faith in the judiciary. Because the judiciary is so slow that we have devised a system of ‘personal justice’. Dacoits, Naxals, gangsters and even police believe in it. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 10, 2020

“This thread kind of sums it up. Either way we have lost. Those who feel that justice has been delivered.. Yes may be.. But in civilised societies its important that due process of justice is also “seen” as being done.#VikasDubey,” wrote actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi.

This thread kind of sums it up. Either way we have lost. Those who feel that justice has been delivered.. Yes may be.. But in civilised societies its important that due process of justice is also “seen” as being done.#VikasDubey https://t.co/Qj47a5BhES — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) July 10, 2020

Dubey, who had been absconding since the shootout, was arrested from Mahakaal Mandir in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday morning. Today’s incident happened after one of the cars in the police convoy, in which Dubey was seated, overturned. The police allegedly fired at Dubey after he attempted to flee the scene.