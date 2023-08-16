Gadar 2 crosses the 200cr mark

Gadar 2 has emerged as a cinematic force to reckon with. It gears up to potentially claim the title of Hindi cinema’s grandest triumph, crossing the 200 crore mark.

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2001 sensation, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has been unleashing its might at the box office. It is exhibiting an unyielding momentum that shows no signs of abating. In fact, its most recent feat saw it amassing a staggering Rs 55 crore on Independence Day. The data comes from the estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk.

This milestone marked the highest-ever Independence Day earnings in the annals of Indian cinema. Currently, Gadar 2’s coffers stand enriched with a sum of Rs 229 crore from its Indian theatrical run.

Daily breakdown of Gadar 2 earnings:

It’s an incontrovertible reality that Gadar 2 is on the brink of surpassing the coveted ₹250 crore milestone. According to insights from Sacnilk.com, the sequel’s opening day saw a commendable ₹40 crore. It was followed by a commendable ₹43 crore on Saturday and an impressive ₹51 crore on Sunday. The ensuing Monday witnessed a notably modest decline with collections hovering around ₹38 crore. Consequently, its cumulative net earnings over the span of five days have surged to an impressive ₹229 crore.

The film’s extraordinary odyssey at the box office has injected new life into the industry, serving as a catalyst for its revitalization. It has clinched the distinction of being the most monumental Independence Day cinematic offering in the annals of Indian film history.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have been vigorously championing Gadar 2 across the nation well in advance of its premiere. Sunny, a sitting Member of Parliament from Punjab’s Gurdaspur constituency, was present in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, on a Tuesday.

During this occasion, he actively participated in the Independence Day festivities at the Infantry Research Centre and Museum situated within the Mhow cantonment, approximately 25 km away from Indore. Collaborating with an esteemed Army officer, the actor played a pivotal role in the ceremonial unfurling of a substantial tricolour by remotely activating the central mechanism.